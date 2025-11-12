Schmitt: The Journey of a Veteran is marked by sacrifice

A hometown hero, having served eight years in the U.S. Army, came home to give the Veterans Day Address.

Students from both of Elgin schools looked on from the bleachers while veterans of past conflicts were seated near the podium for the hour-long program which featured patriotic readings and musical selections performed by the EPS band and a combined choir.

Sgt. Michael Schmitt, a 2000 graduate of Elgin Public, gave a stirring address.

“Veterans Day is not just a date on the calendar,” he told the audience. “It is a solemn reminder of the courage and commitment of our service members. These individuals have faced unimaginable challenges and dangers, all in the name of protecting our rights and our liberties. They have left their families and homes to serve in far away lands, and many have returned forever changed by their experiences.

“In the spirit of gratitude, we must also recognize the faith that many of our veterans and their families carry with them. It is a faith that sustains them through the darkest days and gives them hope for a brighter tomorrow. It is a faith that reminds us of the greater purpose behind their sacrifices.

“As we honor our veterans, let us also honor the Lord, who guides and protects them on their journey.”

In the course of his presentation, he reminded all who listened that each veteran has a story to tell. “Each story is woven with threads of bravery, resilience and sacrifice. They have faced the unimaginable, traversed hostile terrains and stood against adversity not for personal glory, but for the love of their country and the safety of their loved ones.”

Near the end of his remarks, Schmitt made sure to say ‘thank you’ to:

• Veterans here today … Without you, this country simply would not exist. No other occupations holds such high stakes as the one of a military service member

• Parents here today … For raising these heroes

• Families here today … For standing by them through every challenge. Your strength and sacrifice are the backbone of their courage.

• To the students here today … Carry this message forward.

Understand that freedom is not free. It is bought with the blood, sweat and tears of those who have taken up the call to serve.