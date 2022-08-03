Saturday trail ride attracts 24 riders

Take a perfect summer Saturday, add 24 horses and riders from as far away as Bassett, and reign in a galloping success for the second annual Antelope County Trail Ride. Sponsored by the Antelope County Museum, Neligh, in cooperation with the Antelope County Fair Board, the 16-miler last week launched outside of Oakdale, meandered through the town, Oakdale Cemetery, waving fields of alfalfa, and minimum maintenance sandhills roads. Elgin rider Kala Pelster, who met up with her friend Donelle Weed, Oakdale, for the ride, called the experience relaxing, summer fun.

Rick Schuchardt, Elgin representative to the Antelope County Historical Society and Museum, organized the ride together with Dewey Teel, Neligh, and Donna Hanson, Oakdale, and others. Historical presentations along stops were about the town of Oakdale, the Oakdale Cemetery, and Native American inhabitants along the Cedar Creek.

All participants received free admission during fair week at the Antelope County Museum, 410 L Street, Neligh, which also includes a historic church, school, and log house.