Santa, parade part of kid’s Shopping Day

Christmas, Elgin style, will begin one week from today when Santa Claus makes his first appearance in Elgin.

An evening’s worth of activities are planned for the occasion on December 1.

The Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall will be the site of many of the activities on that day. Soup, sandwiches & more will be available beginning at 3:30 p.m. Then, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing til 6 p.m., kids can shop area businesses with kid-friendly prices as part of Kid’s Shopping Day.

At 5 p.m., Santa Claus will be escorted into town courtesy of the Elgin Rescue Squad. For an hour, children will have a chance to visit with Santa and share their wishes for Christmas.

The evening’s activities will wrap up along Second Avenue as a Christmas parade is scheduled to go down Second Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

The activities are sponsored by the Elgin Community Club.