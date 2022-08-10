Salaries-Antelope County

NOTICE – SALARIES: July 2022

The following salaries are to be published each year between July 15 and August 15, according to Nebraska State Statute 23-122, revised by LB299 in 1996. Antelope County Employees are paid on a monthly payroll. The salaries vary in each department, due to job titles and years of employment. The following are payroll figures:

GENERAL FUND: Commissioners annual: (4) $15,748.10; (1) $16,756.10; Officials annual: (4) $57,263.97l; Deputies hourly: (4) $20.83 – $21.14; Administrative manager hourly: (2) $19.29 – $23.50; Clerical hourly: (6) $13.01 – $19.00; Seasonal Clerical hourly: (1) $9.50; Janitor/Custodian (2) $13.45 – $15.00; Sheriff annual: (1) $60,982.80; Deputies hourly: (3) $20.00 – $27.00; Part-time Deputies hourly: (3) $20.00- $25.00; Dispatchers hourly: (13) $17.50 – $20.50; Part-time Dispatch hourly: (2) $11.00 – $12.00; Attorney annual: (1) $58,257.99; Veterans Service Officer Part-time hourly: (1) $26.50; Zoning hourly: (1) $18.00; Part-time hourly: (1) $27.57; Weed Board Members (5) $40.00 per meeting; Weed Superintendent annual: (1) $38,000.04; Part-time Clerical hourly: (1) $13.75;

ROAD & BRIDGE FUND: Full-Time Road Workers hourly: (32) Hourly Range $17.00 – $23.60; Part-time Road workers hourly: (3) $11.00 – $14.00; Road Superintendent annual: (1) $54,999.96; Road Safety Officer annual: (1) $50,000.04.

Lisa Payne

Clerk/Antelope County

PUBLISH: August 10, 2022

ZNEZ