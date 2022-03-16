Ruterbories and Kolm chosen to attend Girls State

Elgin American Legion Auxiliary #229 has announced the names of girls who will be attending the 2022 Cornhusker Girls State.

According to Elgin Auxiliary President Jan F. Henn, chosen as a delegate from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School was junior Emma Lea Ruterbories of Clearwater. She is the daughter of Erin and Paul Ruterbories.

Selected as a delegate from Elgin Public School was Madelynn Kolm.

A junior, she is the daughter of David and Chelsey Kolm.

Picked as an alternate should either girl be unable to attend Girls State was Jamie Dozler of Elgin.

Also a junior at Elgin Public, she is the daughter of Janet and Berton Dozler, Jr.

Delegates will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials.

Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties.

Citizens not elected in office are given appointments and will attend meetings with the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city governments.

Two outstanding citizens, known as ‘senators,’ are selected at each of the 50 Girls State sessions held across the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliay is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide. The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans, their families and their communities is carried out through its hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and national headquarters.