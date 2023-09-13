Runners improve times at Spencer XC meet Thursday

SPENCER — Five teams competed Thursday at the Boyd County Cross Country meet.

Altogether, 30 girls competed on the golf course, finishing the race.

West Holt claimed the girls team title with a score of 13, one better than second place North Central. Rounding out the field was Niobrara-Verdigre 33, Boyd County 39 and EPPJ 45.

N-V’s Delani Runnels, a freshman, won the race with a time of 19 minutes, 15 seconds.

Samantha Stuhr led the Wolfpack, finishing 18th with a time of 25:36. Jovie Borer was one spot behind, crossing the finish line in 25:39. Teammate Emma Kinney finished 25th with a time of 29:20.

In the boys division, junior Drew Martin of West Holt won the race with a time of 16.58. The Wolfpack’s lone entry in the race, Isaac Hemenway, finished 21st with a time of 22:08.

Boyd County won the team competition with 12 points, followed by West Holt 15, North Central 19 and Niobrara-Verdigre 40.

Next up for the Wolfpack is the O’Neill Invite on Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m.