Roncalli Award to be presented Sunday night

37th Annual Pope John Development Dinner

A couple who have said “yes” to Pope John in so many facets will be recognized this weekend as recipients of the prestigious Roncalli Award.

Selected as recipients this year are Ed and Sandy Moser.

The Moser’s have dedicated many years to Pope John, where they started as students and then sent all seven of their children. They have shown the importance of giving back to their roots, even after all of their children have graduated and have families of their own. Ed has been a school board member, representing St. Theresa’s in Clearwater for many years, has been a bus driver for many activities and sporting events, and is always willing to lend a hand on a committee when needed. Sandy helps to organize the CCPJ annual fund mailing and donates homemade canned items to the Development Dinner silent auction each year.

The Roncalli Award is named after Guiseppe Roncalli, which is the given name of the beloved patron Saint Pope John XXIII.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in appreciation for their contribution to the long-term advancement of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

For more information on the Development Dinner, see this week’s Elgin Review.