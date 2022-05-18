Roma J. Martin, 88 of St. Edward, NE died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, NE.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 (today) at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward, with Pastor Mick Goc officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward.

No visitation will be held prior to the funeral, but there will be a time for visiting at the church, following the committal service at the cemetery.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Roma Joyce Martin, daughter of Howard C. & Gladys E. (Phillips) Leesman, was born August 29, 1933 at Sargent, NE. She was baptized and confirmed in Sargent and attended Sargent Public School, graduating with the class of 1951.

On June 17, 1951, Roma was united in marriage to B. Duane Martin at Sargent. They lived and worked in various communities before settling in Elgin in 1960, where they raised their children for 14 years. They moved their family to St. Edward, NE in 1974 where Roma was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper and pharmacy clerk at Marshall Pharmacy.

Roma was a member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed being active in the Beaver Valley Senior Center.

She loved making Christmas sugar cookies, playing cards, camping, fishing, cross-stitching and made excellent homemade mac n cheese.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Duane “Pepper” Martin of St. Edward; five children: Dennis Martin (Linda Knutson) of Olympia, WA; Pam (Gale) Bly of Shelton, NE; Judy Pettigrew of St. Edward; Jeff (Sandy) Martin of Albion, NE; Kevin (Kathy) Martin of Cairo, NE; eight grandchildren: Aaron (Kerri) Bly of Kenesaw, NE; Krista Nykodym of Norfolk, NE; Brooke Bly of Shelton, NE; Brandon Pettigrew of West Chicago, IL; Tyson (Kelly) Martin of Lincoln, NE; Dustin (Courtney) Martin of Albion, NE; Cortney Martin (fiancée Judd) of Cairo, NE; Brandie (Mike) Rosander of Wolbach, NE; Jeremy (Heather) Ostermeier of Chambers, NE; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother Rodney Leesman of Southbridge, MA; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roma was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Vern and Manfred Leesman; and sister-in-law Evelyn Leesman.