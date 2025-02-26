Robert L. Medcalf, 79 of Norfolk, NE, died Friday, February 21, 2025, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home, Norfolk, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2025 (today), at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 24, at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Robert LeRoy Medcalf, son of Lyle and Louise (Sargent)Medcalf was born September 24, 1945, at Ewing, NE. He attended high school in Neligh, NE and graduated with the class of 1963.

On June 24, 1967, Bob was united in marriage to Mary Kay Hoefer at St. Boniface in Elgin, NE. He was baptized and confirmed into the catholic faith in July of 1969. From this union, Bob was blessed with two children.

The couple made their home near Clearwater, NE where they lived and raised their children. Bob worked at Blackburn Manufacturing, drove a semi, and raised hogs on their farm.

Bob was long time member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. He was also very active on Pope John’s school board, Pork Producers board, and in the 80’s he was on the Antelope County Fair board. He enjoyed square dancing, driving truck, playing cards, and watching professional wrestling.

Bob is survived by his two children: Karen (Loren) Paquette of Elkhorn, NE; Brian (Mandy) Medcalf of Highlands Ranch, CO; long-time companion: Mryna Mosel of Neligh, NE; four grandsons: Tyler (Elizabeth) Hardy of Omaha, NE; Travis (Breanna) Hardy of Omaha, NE; Austin and Alex Medcalf both of Highlands Ranch, CO; two granddaughters: Hayley Hamilton and Josie Medcalf both of Highlands Ranch, CO; two sisters: Louanne (Mike) Higgins of Cabello, NM; and Linda Morrison of Tulsa, OK; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife: Mary Kay Medcalf.