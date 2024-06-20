Road Closing Public Hearing Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ROAD CLOSING PUBLIC

HEARING

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners received a petition to consider the vacation or abandonment of 842nd Road between 531st and 532nd Avenue. The road is located between Sections 22 and 27, Townships 24 North, Range 5 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:15 A.M. the 2nd day of July 2024 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners.

Adopted this 11th day of June 2024, at Neligh, Nebraska

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUBLISH: June 19, 2024

ZNEZ