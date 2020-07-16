Riverside Park to be sight of mobile pantry

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, July 21, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Park in Neligh.

Please note: The location in the park has been changed so watch for signs that day. There will be volunteers on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get to the correct distribution location.

Those individuals wishing to help should report at 2 p.m. and recipients planning to attend may want to bring a cooler with them that day.