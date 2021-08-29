Reola F. Pelster, 95 of Petersburg, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center – Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with Rev. John Norman officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Wednesday (today) at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Reola Frances (Klein) Pelster was born June 7, 1926, north of Raeville, to Joseph and Clara (Preusser) Klein. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and attended St. John Berchman Catholic School in Raeville. After graduation, she attended School of Commerce in Omaha, NE, and worked at the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company in Omaha.

On April 26, 1949, Reola was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Pelster, Sr. at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville.

The couple made their home on a farm east of Petersburg. Reola was a homemaker along with working together with her husband farming and raising livestock.

They were blessed with six children.

Reola was a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Church and a member of the Christian Mothers Society.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granchildern.

Reola is survived by her children: Diane (Don) Blazek and Judy (Cliff) Lindholm of Lincoln, both of Lincoln, NE; Larry (Cathy) Pelster of Petersburg; Linda (Tim) Iburg of Columbus; Mary (Carl) Church of Clarks; Gary (Karla) Pelster of Columbus; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; great-granddaughter Amelia Brookhouser; parents Joseph and Clara Klein; brothers: Alphonse and John Klein; sisters: Rose Stuhr, Loretta Schmitz, Dorothy Klein, Ruth Nellesen, Arlene Jochum, Delores Bode, Alfreda Pelster and Betty Mannlein.

David Lee Schindler, 74 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He was born on August 1, 1946 in Tilden to Adolph and Elizabeth (Kerkman) Schindler. Dave was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. He attended St. Boniface Catholic Elementary School and graduated in May of 1964 from St. Boniface Catholic High School. Dave farmed from 1964 to 1992 and married Linda Kathryn Kluthe on June 20, 1970 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. He attended Wayne State College from 1968 to 1970 and from 1986 to 1988 earning his Bachelor of Education Degree in Social Studies and English. Dave belonged to Phi Gamma Mu and was on the International Honor Society in Social Science. He received his Master of Science Degree in Education in December of 1996 and became a Specialist in Education in December of 1998. Dave taught school at Pope John XXIII in Elgin, Wheeler Central and Ewing Public Schools. In 1998, he became Superintendent of Newcastle Public School. Dave became Superintendent of Diller-Odell Public Schools in 2001. In 2007, he was the Director of Education at Boys & Girls Home in Sioux City, Iowa. Dave became Principal at Lindsay Holy Family in Lindsay in 2008, was at Loomis Public School in 2011 and retired from education in 2012. He and Linda moved to an acreage near Odell in 2008. Dave was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odell, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 531 in Beatrice and Stone Hollow Brewery where he was a craft beer enthusiast. Education and lifelong learning was important to Dave throughout his life. He was widely recognized by his students in that he helped them to find their true potential. “A truly great mentor is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to replace.” He also enjoyed developing and planting trees, gardening, antique tractors, cooking and grilling.

Dave is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Stacy Harmelink and husband Scott of Sioux City, Iowa, Lincoln Schindler and wife Olivia of Norfolk, Erin Greenwood of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren, Emma and Maya Harmelink, Zakk Parlato and wife Morgan, Storm Parlato and special friend Julian Garrett, Scotty Schindler and wife Emily, Dwight Chamberlin, Mardell Schindler and special friend Brodie Parmelee, Sarah Harder, Carter Schindler, Korbyn Nuncio, Rachel Schindler, Hunter Urwiller, Trenton Urwiller, Jake Schindler, Irelynn Urwiller, Lillian Urwiller, Elizabeth Schindler, Adison Greenwood; great-grandson, Van Parlato; sister, Carol Mescher of Elgin; brother, Dan Schindler and wife Sharon of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Joan Schindler, Dolly Schindler, both of Elgin; and a ton of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Gale; and brother-in-law, Bob Mescher.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Father Kevin Vogel presiding. Inurnment will follow in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Public viewing with family present will be at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4 to 6 PM followed by a prayer service at 6 PM at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice and Levander Funeral Home in Elgin in charge of arrangements.