Recess at PJCC enters new phase



Months in the making, last week marked completion of new playground equipment at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic School. Faculty and staff are shown on the new playground equipment. The new playground structure was paid for with donations towards the Lavigne Challenge Grant which was held last school year. This was a $200,000 matching grant. Part of these fund came from a large donation in memory of “Snooks” Koinzan. Donors from the community, parish and school also helped with raising funds for the Lavigne Challenge Grant. Other projects from the Lavigne Challenge Grant includes a new bus barn, mini bus and safety/security updates.