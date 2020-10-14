The Antelope County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Antelope County Museum, 410 L Street, Neligh, NE 68756. An agenda is posted at the museum and may be viewed during regular business hours. The meeting is opened to the public.
PUBLISH: October 14, 2020
ZNEZ
Public Notice- Meeting of Antelope Historical Society
