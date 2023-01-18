Proceedings – Wheeler Central Board of Education

WHEELER CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION

Jan 9, 2023

Regular Board Meeting

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held January 9, 2023. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 6:05 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The following board members were present: Zach Wright, Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Jessie Swick, Adam Freouf, and Dennis Derner. Also present were Dan Kluver – Superintendent, Makayla Reither – PreK-12 Principal, and Andrea Pelster- Business Manager.

Oath of Office was given to new member Zach Wright.

Mr. Kluver led the meeting for the election of board offices. Kluver requested board nominations for the office of President. Derner nominated Kasselder, Smith seconded. Motion was made to cease nominations by Swick. Seconded by Derner. Board members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Kluver, 6 votes Kasselder. Kasselder was elected Board President.

President Kasselder requested board nominations for the office of Vice President. Kasselder nominated Freouf. Seconded by Derner. Motion to cease nominations by Smith. Seconded by Wright. Board members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Kluver, 6 votes Freouf. Freouf was elected Vice President.

Kasselder opened nominations for the office of Treasurer. Smith nominated Swick. Seconded by Derner. Derner made the motion to cease nominations. Seconded by Freouf. Members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Kluver, 6 votes Swick. Swick was elected Treasurer.

Kasselder opened nominations for the office of Secretary. Kasselder nominated Smith. Seconded by Swick. Derner made the motion to cease nominations. Seconded by Wright. Members voted by secret ballot. Votes were read by Kluver, 6 votes Smith. Smith was elected Secretary.

Kasselder made the motion to appoint business manager Andrea Pelster as acting Secretary. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Wright-aye, Kasselder-aye, Smith-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

The board signed NACD Conflict of Interest Forms.

Derner made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright-aye, Kasselder-aye, Smith-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

ABDO-SPOTLIGHT-MAGIC WAGON, Elementary Books, $92.85; ADVANCED WATER COMPANY, INC., Boiler sulfite test kit, $96.07; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, Tech Services, $607.50; BURWELL TRIBUNE, Publishing, $585.38; CORNERSTONE BANK, Bond Insurance, $170.00; EBSCO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE, Elementary Supply, $623.72; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT # 8, SPED, $6,755.20; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, $112.29; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, $470.57; FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK, Payroll ACH, $85.00; FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES, Elementary Supply, $19.18; HONORBOUND IT, Network, $300.00; JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, INC., Business Manager Supply, $107.92; JOSTENS, Graduation Supply, $87.95; KSB SCHOOL LAW, Legal Services, $100.00; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, $2,478.74; MCI, Phone Service, $54.30; MIDWEST BUS REPAIR, Transportation Repair, $3,055.00; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, OT Services, $1,172.42; NE COUNCIL SCHOOL ADMIN, Conference, $190.00; NEBRASKA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, Board Workshop, $250.00; NEBRASKA STATE FIRE MARSHAL, Maintenance, $72.00; NEBRASKA/CENTRAL EQUIPMENT INC, Transportation Inspection, $100.00; NEU YOU PHYSICAL THERAPY, PC, Physical Therapy, $230.25; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, $296.51; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, Maintenance, $425.00; O’NEILL SHOPPER, Publishing, $46.00; ONE SOURCE, Background Checks, $35.00; ORD’S ACE HARDWARE, Maintenance Supply, $48.00; PLUGGE’S ROD SHOP, Transportation Repairs, $157.64; RAMADA, Staff Travel Expense, $87.32; RODEO MARKET, Early Childhood Supply, $31.55; SAPP BROTHERS, Heating Propane, $6,632.65; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, $42.42; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, $335.00; TWIG FLOWER & GIFT, District Supply, $51.98; VILLAGE OF BARTLETT, Utilities, $1,454.73; W E MART, Transportation/Maintenance Fuel, $20,385.17; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Transportation Lease, $6,613.00

Total: $54,458.31

Payroll: $225,074.80

Chairperson Kasselder welcomed the visitors and opened the floor for public comment. No comment was held.

No Staff report was given.

Kluver noted that Rudy Smith will give an update on projected projects during the next board meeting for the maintenance report.

Trina Pelster reported on inspections to buses and vans during the transportation report.

During the Principal report, Reiter updated the board on tech updates, security updates, and PreK enrollment updates. She also asked about FFA hosting a dance, which the board approved.

Kluver gave an update on ESSER funds and the budget in our software for the Superintendent report.

During the Board report, Sue Patrick was thanked for her service to the District.

Derner made a motion to approve the audit report. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright-aye, Kasselder-aye, Smith-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Swick made a motion to approve Board Policy 2002. Seconded by Derner. Roll call vote: Wright-aye, Kasselder-aye, Smith-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Discussion was held about the NASB Board Retreat.

Discussion was held on on-line payment options for the Hot Lunch Program.

Swick made a motion to approve Rachel Dierks as a local substitute. Seconded by Freouf. Roll call vote: Wright-aye, Kasselder-aye, Smith-aye, Freouf-aye, Swick-aye, Derner-aye. Motion carries.

Smith made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by Wright. All in favor – aye. Meeting was adjourned at 7:28 p.m.

PUBLISH: January 18, 2023

