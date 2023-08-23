Proceedings – Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

14 AUGUST 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:12 p.m. on August 14, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice- Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

SIREN: The tornado siren was set off to check. Everything is working well.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Nordhues to approve the July 10, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Einspahr, and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to approve Resolution 14082023- Municipal Certification of Program Compliance to the NE Board of Public Roads Classifications and standards. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Einspahr, and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: Was discussed. There will be more upcoming water tests.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to increase Mark Nordhues’ professional fee from $200 to $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed. The village received the 2nd quarter keno proceeds.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

JUNE CLAIMS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Nichols to send the bill for the skid steer door to WCHS. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Einspahr, and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $200 and Kurt Einspahr for mowing the lagoon of $165. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to pay Kurt Einspahr’s claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Einspahr. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: The board signed the semi-annual report pertaining to the CDBG Program Income.

Chairman Williamson arrived at 7:54 pm. He assumed Chairmanship of the meeting.

The playground equipment was discussed. A company will be coming in to set it up at some point in the next several weeks.

A few places around town were discussed where trees and weeds are a problem visually.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $65.54; Internal Revenue Service, Sep-22, $191.85; The Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $59.50; Nordhues Family, July Mowing, $600.00; Jerry Koinzan, Push Tree Dump, $150.00; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $131.78; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense- July & August, $100.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $395.56. TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,521.98

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Kurt Einspahr, Mowing the Lagoon, $165.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $95.13. TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $260.13

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,739.28; Kayton International, Repair of Skidsteer, $901.76; We-Mart, Skidsteer Fuel & Oil, $104.27. TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $2,745.31

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,255.43; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $200.00. TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,455.43

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,982.85

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:33 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, September 11th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 14th day of August 2023