Proceedings – Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

APRIL 10, 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on April 10, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nichols, and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and Raymond Bernt. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Plugge to approve the March 13, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Einspahr, Nordhues Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Were discussed.

WATER: Was discussed. The board members will look into cleaning the water tank.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

FEBRUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Nordhues, Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: The board discussed the clean up week in May. The clean up will be sometime in the middle of May, and a dumpster will be available to village residents. The village received one mowing bid for the summer of 2023 from the Nordhues Family. The bid was $3600. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to accept the Nordhues Family bid. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Einspahr, Nordhues Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Raymond Bernt was introduced and requested approval of a liquor license for May 27th at the Alumni banquet. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to approve the license. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Einspahr, Nordhues Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Vicki Vannier was very much appreciated for all the hard work she gave to the village for so many years. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to gift her two gift certificates. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Einspahr, Nordhues Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

EXPENDITURES:

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $107.02; Elgin Review, Publication of Minutes, $74.16; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $131.26; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurtis Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Vicki Vannier, Salary, $71.44; Emma Smith, Salary, $363.24; Holiday Inn, Clerk Academy Hotel Room, $208.16; Emma Smith, Mileage Clerk Academy, $125.19

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $2,958.22

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $36.84

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $36.84

STREETS: Emme Sand & Gravel, Asphalt & Delivery, $929.50; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,112.96; WE Mart, Fuel for Skidsteer, $75.88

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $2,118.34

WATER: Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $200.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $579.22; Central District Health Dept, Water testing, $63.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $842.22

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPEN-DITURES: $5,955.62

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 8, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 10th day of April 2023

PUBLISH: April 19, 2023