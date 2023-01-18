Proceedings – Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 DECEMBER 2022

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:03 p.m. on January 9, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nichols, and Nordhues. Absent: Einspahr, and Plugge. Also, present Vicki Vannier, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Nordhues to approve the December 12, 2022, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr and Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Einspahr arrived at 7:07, Plugge arrived at 7:08.

STREETS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to advertise in the Norfolk Daily News, Grand Island Independent, and Kearney Hub for the next two weeks for a Project Engineer for street project on Randolph St. according to the 2022 CDBG Public works grant application.

WATER: Was discussed. There are several shut off valves between the village lines and residences that need to be replaced. No action taken at this time.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: were discussed.

DECEMBER CLAIMS: An addition of $122.50 to Mark Nordhues for postage was added to the claims. Claims were discussed. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees or $200 and 122.50 for postage. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge, Nichols, No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $191.96; NE Dept. of Revenue Employee Inc. Tax Payable, $140.00, $622.24; Sales Tax Payable, $482.24; Elgin Review, Publication of minutes, $67.88; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $139.73; Wheeler Central Schools, Forwarding of Tobacco License fee, $20.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Burwell Tribune, Publication of minutes, $38.29; Spalding Farm & Home Inc., Parts, $6.99; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Battery Charger, $520.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense. $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurtis Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Vicki Vannier, Monthly Salary, $204.02

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES:

$3,688.86

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Dan Williamson, Tools, $38.91

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES:

$38.91

STREETS: WE Mart, Fuel, $195.92

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $195.92

WATER: Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $200.00; postage, $122.50; NE Pub. Health Environ. Lab, Water testing, $263.00; Dan Williamson, Shut off valve tools, $168.84

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $754.34

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $4,678.03

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to purchase and install a heater for the village shop located at 450 Main St. . Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to pay $15/hour for work done for the village provided they submit a bill. Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion carried. The previous motion was amended as follows: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay board members $15/hour ad work done for the village. . Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Williamson, Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 9th day of January 2023

PUBLISH: January 18, 2023

ZNEZ