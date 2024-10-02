Proceedings of the Septmber 24, 2024 Special Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
September 24, 2024
The Elgin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.
The following agenda items were approved:
Accept the Homestead Subdivision and dedicated alley
Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 675 on three different days be suspended
Ordinance No. 675 passed and adopted
The following agenda items were discussed:
Homestead subdivision alley and Bowen Street storm sewer
Sidewalks
Special Meeting adjourned at 8:36 p.m.
Mayor MIKE SCHMITT
City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS
PUBLISH: October 2, 2024
