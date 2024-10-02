Proceedings of the Septmber 24, 2024 Special Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 24, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

The following agenda items were approved:

Accept the Homestead Subdivision and dedicated alley

Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 675 on three different days be suspended

Ordinance No. 675 passed and adopted

The following agenda items were discussed:

Homestead subdivision alley and Bowen Street storm sewer

Sidewalks

Special Meeting adjourned at 8:36 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: October 2, 2024

ZNEZ