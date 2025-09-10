Proceedings of the September 2, 2025 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 2nd, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the August 12, 2025, BOC meeting. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report: no report.

Tabled obsolete inventory and temporary road use agreement resolutions/issues.

Approved First Concord Benefit Plan Document Acceptance & Resolution.

Authorized Highway Superintendent to study 512th Avenue – 846th & 847th Road. Set One- and Six- Year Road Program public hearing. Approved the installation of culvert change by Royal North.

Approved City of Neligh Dispatch Agreement.

Voted to approve participation in Opioid Settlement agreement. Approved $50.00 monthly increase to Law Enforcement Agreements. Approved advertisement of pickup boxes. Tabled maintenance position.

Approved Pay Application for Royal North. Approved change order for 120” culvert.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 23 oversize permits, approve purchase of a 2014 GMC Pickup.

Set budget hearing date/time.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 10, 2025

