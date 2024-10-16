Proceedings of the Oct. 8, 2024 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Education

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

October 8th, 2024

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Set the Following levies for Antelope County and Subdivisions:

Antelope County:

General 0.268330

Building: 0.001224

Veterans Aid .000052

Total: 0.269606

LEC Bond: 0.015284

Total: 0.015284

Ag Society

General: 0.005668

Total: 0.005668

Airport Authority

General: 0.001555

Total: 0.001555

Bond Fund: 0.000538

Total: 0.000538

ESU #8

General: 0.014491

Total: 0.014491

City/Villages:

Brunswick

General: 0.450000

Total: 0.450000

Clearwater

General: 0.499995

Total: 0.499995

Elgin

General: 0.271724

Total: 0.271724

Elgin Bond 0.066898

Total: 0.066898

Neligh

General: 0.456725

Bond: 0.146236

Total: 0.602961

Oakdale

General: 0.500000

Debt Servicing: 0.448591

Total: 0.948591

Orchard

General: 0.499996

Total: 0.499996

Debt Bond: 0.050000

Total: 0.050000

Royal

General: 0.499972

Total: 0.499972

Schools:

Neligh/Oakdale

General: 0.661848

Building: 0.076075

Total: 0.737923

Elgin Public

General: 0.393476

Building: 0.023146

Total: 0.416622

Summerland Public

General: 0.468176

Building Fund: .009835

Total: 0.478011

Bond: 0.182504

Total: 0.182504

Fire Districts

Brunswick

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017000

Clearwater

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017000

Elgin

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017000

Neligh

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017000

Oakdale

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017001

Orchard

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017000

Tilden

General: 0.017000

Total: 0.017000

Bond: 0.006445

Total: 0.006445

One (1) tax roll correction was approved.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 16, 2024

ZNEZ