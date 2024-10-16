Proceedings of the Oct. 8, 2024 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Education

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
October 8th, 2024
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Set the Following levies for Antelope County and Subdivisions:
Antelope County:
General 0.268330
Building: 0.001224
Veterans Aid .000052
Total: 0.269606
LEC Bond: 0.015284
Total: 0.015284
Ag Society
General: 0.005668
Total: 0.005668
Airport Authority
General: 0.001555
Total: 0.001555
Bond Fund: 0.000538
Total: 0.000538
ESU #8
General: 0.014491
Total: 0.014491
City/Villages:
Brunswick
General: 0.450000
Total: 0.450000
Clearwater
General: 0.499995
Total: 0.499995
Elgin
General: 0.271724
Total: 0.271724
Elgin Bond 0.066898
Total: 0.066898
Neligh
General: 0.456725
Bond: 0.146236
Total: 0.602961
Oakdale
General: 0.500000
Debt Servicing: 0.448591
Total: 0.948591
Orchard
General: 0.499996
Total: 0.499996
Debt Bond: 0.050000
Total: 0.050000
Royal
General: 0.499972
Total: 0.499972
Schools:
Neligh/Oakdale
General: 0.661848
Building: 0.076075
Total: 0.737923
Elgin Public
General: 0.393476
Building: 0.023146
Total: 0.416622
Summerland Public
General: 0.468176
Building Fund: .009835
Total: 0.478011
Bond: 0.182504
Total: 0.182504
Fire Districts
Brunswick
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017000
Clearwater
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017000
Elgin
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017000
Neligh
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017000
Oakdale
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017001
Orchard
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017000
Tilden
General: 0.017000
Total: 0.017000
Bond: 0.006445
Total: 0.006445
One (1) tax roll correction was approved.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: October 16, 2024
