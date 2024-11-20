Proceedings of the November Meeting, Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

11 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:05 p.m. on November 11th, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nordhues, Nichols, Einspahr and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the

Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to approve the October 14, 2024, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, Einspahr, Nichols and Nordhues. No: None. Absent:

None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to pass Resolution 20241111, the Year End Certification of City Street Superintendent 2024. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, Einspahr, Nichols and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed the stop signs that are supposed to be put up at the school once again. They should be put up soon. The potholes around town were also discussed. They will continue to get fixed.

WATER: Was discussed. The board discussed a property around town getting a water line put in.

SEWER: Was discussed. The board filled out an application for exempt status for non-discharging lagoon systems, and ordered new signs for the lagoon.

KENO: Was discussed. The third quarter check was received.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

NOVEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to pay Kurt Einspahr $1500 for his fixing of the lagoon fence and materials used. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Williamson. No:

None. Absent: None. Abstained: Einspahr. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for professional fees. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Nichols, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Einspahr. Motion carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Kurt Einspahr for $1500. Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Williamson, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $80.58; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $130.55; Rick Custard, mowing, potholes, $375.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Dan Williamson, Air compressor, parts, $364.28; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $486.38

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,428.79

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: NE Dept of Enviornment & Energy, Application Fee, $100.00; Kurt Einspahr, New lagoon fence, $1,500.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $60.38

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $1,660.38

STREETS: Kayton International, Bobcat coolant fix, $162.15; Kayton International, Bobcat rental, $4,426.00; WeMart, Fuel, $113.70; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $919.44

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $5,621.29

WATER: NE Rural Water Assocation, Membership Renewal, $200.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $630.04; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,130.04

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $11,840.50

The board discussed the school getting a bill for the hours they used the bobcat.

OTHER BUSINESS: The board ordered “no parking” signs for Randolph street. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to pass Resolution 11052024 allowing the board members to pay claims between meetings if a majority of members allows it. The village will rename the siren account to become the street fund at Cornerstone Bank. The board discussed fixing the siren by the school. The board will discuss at future meetings how to handle cleaning up properties around town. A goodwill truck will be coming to town hopefully soon.

There being no other business, the meetings were adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, December 9th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 11th day of November 2024

PUBLISH: November 20, 2024

