Proceedings of the November 4, 2024 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 4th, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 10-08-2024 BOC, and the 10-08-2024 BOE meeting. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Established corner findings are at the expense of the subdivisions.

Zoning Administrator approved two (2) administrative plats.

Distress warrants were presented by the Treasurer.

Approved hiring of 4-H educator for May 2025 and pay increase for Extension Office manager.

Road Superintendent Report: approved two (2) underground permits, approved one (1) access permit, approved six (6) oversize permits. Discussed various equipment and vehicle status.

Approved license plate readers to be placed along highway agreement with NDOR and resolutions.

Approved end of your highway superintendent certification.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 13, 2024

