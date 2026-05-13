Proceedings of the May 6, 2026 MTG., The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 6, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

General Checking: Black Hills Energy, util, 984.35; U.S. Post Office, postage, 400.00; APPEARA, srv, 180.04; Albion News – Boone Co Tribune, print, 42.00; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 1,055.28; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 2,850.00; Applied Connective Technologies, srv, 245.00; Barbara A. Held, sup, 12.59; Biblionix, sup, 800.00; Bradley Bode, util, 150.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 6,972.00; Danko Emergency Equipment, sup, 15,860.34; Eakes Office Solutions, sup, 534.22; Elgin Body and Glass, srv, 66.87; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 316.95; Elgin Public School, licenses, 1,130.00; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 3,359.21; Fitzgerald,Vetter,Temple,Bartell&Henders, srv, 350.00; Great Plains Communications, util, 351.30; Jose Mendez, reimb, 200.00; League of NE Municipalities, training, 443.00; Midwest Laboratories Inc., srv, 560.37; Nebraska Rural Water Association, dues, 300.00; Northeast Nebraska Economic Development, dues, 967.95; One Call Concepts, Inc., srv, 5.70; Sapp Bros, Inc – Elgin, sup, 73.00; The Elgin Review, print, 449.46; Thrift Books Global, LLC, sup, 15.83; USABlueBook, sup, 436.03; Verizon Wireless, util, 125.43; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 1,099.86; Nebraska U C Fund, tax, 79.11; United States Treasury, tax, 3,416.81; American Funds Service Company, retirement, 500.54; Payroll, 13292.62

Debit Card: U.S. Post Office, postage, 33.65

Rescue Checking: Danko Emergency Equipment, sup, 3,732.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 87.41; ZOLL Medical Corporation, sup, 824.92; One Billing Solutions, srv, 314.41

• Charge regular admission to the Elgin Vetch Days pool party

• Accept the insurance renewal through 118 Insurance, LLC

• Sign the lease agreement with the St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association for a cost of $3,000.00

• Donate $1,500.00 in sales tax funds to Elgin Diamond Boosters for expenses for the youth summer ball program

• Set the pool opening date for June 1, 2026

• Approve Tenley Schindler as the library summer intern

• Utilize the debit card for the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln for a June conference

• Building permits: Alyssa Koinzan, Dorothy Einertson, Susan Vanis

Regular meeting adjourned at 8:18 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• LB840 plan and public meeting dates

• No additional lifeguards needed for the 2026 season

• Unlicensed dogs

• Sheriff’s report: March-83 hours 44 minutes and four 911 calls; April-98 hours 8 minutes and eleven 911 calls

• 3.5 roll off dumpsters filled during community cleanup day

• Setbacks for trees at intersections

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: May 13, 2026

ZNEZ