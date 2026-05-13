Antelope County “Unofficial” Primary Election Results

With yesterday’s Primary Election now behind us, its time to look at the unofficial election results.

Take-aways are, countywide: Total ballots cast, 1,808; 1,511 Republican – 167 Democratic – 4 Libertarian – 1 Legal Marijuana NOW – 125 Nonpartisan and 16 Blank

In the two contested elections that affected Elgin residents: County Commissioner, District 5 — 124 Casey Dittrich – 117 Duane Miller – 75 Eric Meis. Antelope County Sheriff — 864 Robert Moore – 608 Aubrey Miller

View the unofficial results here: https://antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/2026-primary-election-results