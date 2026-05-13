Proceedings of the May 5, 2026 MTG., Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 5th, 2026

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of April 14th, 2026 Board of Commissioner Meeting. Public comments. Correspondence was reviewed.

No report for Zoning Administrator. Heard from Bold Nebraska regarding CO2 Pipeline.

Interlocal agreement with Village of Clearwater and BCBS renewal were tabled until next week.

Approved Viking Fire Protection Group to continue Fire Suppressant System, and Protex Central for inspections of fire alarm.

Approved change order, certificate of substantial completion, and application for payment for Brunswick NW & Royal North Bridge Projects.

Road Superintendent Report: denied NPPD ROW permits; approved 30 oversized permits, and four (4) access permits. Approved temporary road use agreement. Held pay increase for Road Foreman.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 13, 2026

ZNEZ