Proceedings of the May 6, 2025 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 6th, 2025

Vice-Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved April 8th, 2025, BOC meeting minutes & public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer’s Fund Balance, Sweep Account Statement, and Miscellaneous Revenue and Clerk of the District Court report were reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Notice to award, proceed and contractor agreement for culvert project by Elgin were approved.

Discussion with ERPPD regarding finding and setting markers.

Authorized Clerk to advertise County Bridge Match bridge projects.

Tabled Basement Foundation and BC/BS NE discussions until next meeting.

Approved Alliant customer application and verification guide.

Approved four (4) promotional grants and one (1) improvement grant.

Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) oversize permit, approved one (1) access permit and 35 underground permits.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NEIL WILLIBY

Vice-Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 14, 2025

