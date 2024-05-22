Proceedings of the May 14, 2024 Meeting School District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

May 14, 2024, 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned to excuse Steve Busteed, seconded by Ron Bode. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

AKRS Equipment, Maintenance, $197.22; Appeara, Maintenance, $598.30; AtoZ Vac & Sew, Maintenance, $575.50; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $403.58; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $1,397.62; BrainPOP, Instru Expense, $3,276.00; Brockhaus, Mike, Transportation, $37.00; CashWa, Instru Expense, $470.67; Cengage, Instru Expense, $865.25; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $2,130.27; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $182.22; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III, $2,275.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $100.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $7.98, Instru Expense, $76.43; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,397.85; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $46,008.70, Instru Expense, $232.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $503.52; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,868.17; Elgin Review, Business Expense, $132.72; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $397.27; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,429.37; Environmental Services, Maintenance, $297.04; Floor Maintenance, Maintenance, $252.08; GP Communications, Business Expense, $394.88; Growing Leaders, Instru Expense, $688.85; HW Wilson, Instru Expense, $495.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,342.83; Insight Enterprises, Instru Expense, $497.00; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $493.30; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $20.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,169.88; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $77.00; Lakeshore, Instru Expense, $147.75; MidAmerican Research Chem, Maintenance, $305.61; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $380.04; NCSAdmins, Admin Expense, $75.00; NAEA, Instru Expense, $275.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $137.40; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,815.38; Platform Athletics, Instru Expense, $1,300.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $291.05; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $200.05; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $2,225.64; SectorNow LLC, Instru Expense, $1,350.00; Stuhr, Clyde, Instru Expense, $100.00; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $932.64; Textbook Warehouse, Textbook Loan, $322.82; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; Themes & Variations, Instru Expense, $200.00; Tween Publishing, Textbook Loan, $86.25; US Bank, $4,197.99; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $112.56; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $96.50; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $240.96; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, $693.97; West Music, Instru Expense, $305.18; zSpace, Inc., Title IV Expense, $750.00

Total Board Bills: $88,043.29

Payroll: $255,202.71

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $343,246.00

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the completion of NSCAS testing and gave an update on spring activities held and the completion of the school year.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the Alumni Celebration that is being held on May 25th. Also gave an update on the projects that will begin after the alumni celebration.

Steve Busteed arrived at 7:45 p.m.

In action items, Luke Hinkle motioned, Steve Busteed seconded to approve the first reading of updated NASB recommended Policies 402.17 Workplace Privacy; 502.10 Assignment of New Students to Classes and Grade Levels; 504.17 Questioning of Students by Outside Agencies; 504.23 Suicide Awareness and Assessment; 612.03 ChildFind; 612.05 Individualized Education Program and Family Services Plan; 905.02 Annual Emergency Safety Plan; and 905.07 Safety Drills. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the handbooks. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned, Ron Bode second to approve surplus of legal copy paper. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Motioned by Eric Beckman, seconded by Hinkle to approve the purchase of ESports Curriculum and devices for $12,918.08. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned to approve the bid for the CAT6 wiring project from Applied Connective for $61,073.66. Seconded by Heithoff. Vote 5-0, Beckman abstained, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned to enter closed session for Employee Classified Agreements for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. Ron Bode seconded the motion. President Welding restated the motion. Vote 6-0, motion carried. President Welding restated the motion and the board entered closed session at 8:28 p.m. The board returned from closed session at 9:06 p.m.

No action was taken in the closed session.

Heithoff motioned; Hinkle seconded to approve the Employee Classified Salary agreements as stated. Vote 5-0, Eric Beckman abstained, motion carried.

Motion by Busteed seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:13 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Elgin Public School. The annual board retreat will follow the regular July Board meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 22, 2024

ZNEZ