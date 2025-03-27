Proceedings of the March 17, 2025 Meeting, The Bartlett Village Board of Trustees

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

17 MARCH 2025

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on March 17, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Tetschner and Nordhues. Also present: Members of the public and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Nordhues to approve the February 10, 2025, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Tetschner and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The street project was discussed. The new signs at the school should be put in soon. Chairman Williamson signed various documents regarding to the street project. The board members also discussed fixing some areas of the streets. Board member Einspahr arrived.

WATER: Was discussed. Someone in town would like their water line separated, so that was discussed.

SEWER: The board discussed having someone grind the roots in the sewer system. They will look into it.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $67.56; Elgin Review, Newspaper publication, $147.50; Nebraska Northeast Telephone Company Internet, telephone, $266.56; Rick Custard, Potholes, etc., $120.00; CNEDD, Housing Program report, $85.00; Sapp Bros, Propane, $2,315.22; Barco Municipal Products, Posts, signs, $368.95; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Remote PC, $29.50, Salary, $407.89

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $5,800.18

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Hubel Iron, Drain pipe with cover, $55.31; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $59.48

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $114.79

STREETS: WeMart, Fuel, $417.97; CNEDD, Grant Administration, street, $6,115.00; Cornerstone Bank, Interest payment, $4,955.18; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,079.64

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $12,567.79

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $537.93; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $837.93

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $19,320.69

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to proceed forward on building a splash pad in the current village park legal description as follows: ORIGINAL TOWN BLK 1 LOTS 1-17 BARTLETT VILLAGE in Bartlett, NE. The project construction is contingent on receiving complete funds or pledged funds to build the splash pad prior to construction. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

In regard to the splashpad project, the committee members for this will be Einspahr, Nordhues and Tetschner. The board discussed a document that will make sure the village receives the funds for the project.

The board discussed the sirens in town. Grant opportunities will be investigated in regards to the sirens in town.

The board discussed shutting down a few streets in the afternoon on May 31st for the car show and cook off.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:41 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 14th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 17th day of March 2025.

PUBLISH: March 26, 2025

