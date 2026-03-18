Proceedings of the March 10, 2026 MTG., District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

March 10, 2026, 6:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular March Meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus. Todd Heithoff and Steve Busteed were absent.

Eric Beckman motioned to excuse Todd Heithoff and Steve Busteed. Luke Hinkle seconded the motion. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Eric Beckman motioned, and Luke Hinkle seconded to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5 – Adopt the Agenda, #6 – Financial Report, #7 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

AMAZON, 1,136.49; AMH FAMILY PRACTICE, 215.00; APPEARA, 621.83; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, 2,470.50; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 114.80; Bishop Business, 161.59; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 3,429.92; CITY OF ELGIN, 1,995.00; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 2,075.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 290.00; Dana F. Cole & Company, LLP, 555.00; DEAN’S MARKET, 9.87; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 2,289.14; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN ONE STOP, 121.44; ELGIN REVIEW, THE , 985.06; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 2,655.33; ESU #8, 40,636.00; Gimkit, Inc., 59.88; GO Physical Therapy, 1,852.62; GRAHAM TIRE NORFOLK, 2,355.28; Great America Financial Services, 1,000.85; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 337.41; HP Inc., 148.02; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 642.07; JAN X, 316.88; JONNY DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP, 3,925.71; Matthew Bender & Co., Inc, 116.23; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM, 1,928.81; Midwest Electrical Services, 182.00; Nebraska DMV, 90.00; Nebraska State Patrol, 150.00; NETA CONFERENCE REGISTRATION, 249.00; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 110.00; ONESOURCE, 11.00; OVERLAND REHAB, 1,506.50; PLT4M, 1,700.00; PRECISION REPAIR, LLC, 343.46; RC Pitt Stop, 57.21; Rise Broadband, 19.30; Speed Services, LLC, 581.79; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 73.60; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 2.17; VERIZON WIRELESS, 65.12; WAGEWORKS, INC., 144.50; Walgreens, 35.98; Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc, 48.00; WorldStrides Educational Travel and Experiences, 45,617.50; Y&Y Lawn Service, 120.00; Fund Number, 123,566.36

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, technology and curriculum members gave an update.

Principal Wemhoff shared updates on past activities and future scheduled events.

In the Superintendent report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on NDE Nutrition Program review that was done in February. Also reported on the legislature updates.

Bode motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the technology purchases for the 2026-2027 school year as presented for approximately $29,436.55. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned to approve the bid from WW Concrete LLC for $4,812.00 for sidewalk repairs. Beckman seconded the motion. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Approval of a bus purchase was tabled until next month.

Luke Hinkle motioned to accept Mr. Brian McGill’s resignation with regret, Bode seconded. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Motion by Hinkle, second by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on April 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Elgin Public School Board Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: March 18, 2026

ZNEZ