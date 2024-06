Proceedings of the June 4, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 4th, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 5-7-2024, 5-13-2024. Approved minutes of the 5-13-2024 BOE meeting. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed. General NACO update.

Approved bidding of replacing sidewalk areas on Courthouse complex.

Zoning Administrator Report. No report.

Approved audit engagement letter; approved Maximus agreement. Increased NIRMA deductible to $2,500.00.

Approved interfund transfer-General.

Approved replacement of two (2) HVAC units.

Set public hearing date for 842nd Road for possible closure.

Heard reports from Antelope County Library Association.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved 22 oversize permits; Approved 9 underground permits.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 12, 2024

ZNEZ