Proceedings of the June 25, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Equalization

By
Lynell Morgan
-

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

June 25th, 2024

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Six 6 tax roll corrections were approved.

One (1) Motor vehicle exemption was approved.

Over/Under report was accepted and filed by the Board. 

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman

Attest:  LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 3, 2024

ZNEZ