Proceedings of the June 25, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
June 25th, 2024
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Six 6 tax roll corrections were approved.
One (1) Motor vehicle exemption was approved.
Over/Under report was accepted and filed by the Board.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 3, 2024
