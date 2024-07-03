Proceedings of the June 25, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

June 25th, 2024

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Six 6 tax roll corrections were approved.

One (1) Motor vehicle exemption was approved.

Over/Under report was accepted and filed by the Board.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 3, 2024

ZNEZ