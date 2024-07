Proceedings of the June 25, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 25th, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 6-11-2024 BOC Meeting. Called for public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Heard from Senator Adrian Smith’s Office. No action.

Denied motor grader bids/purchase.

Denied Pay Applications. 2nd pay application was not presented.

Zoning Administrator Report – no report.

Approved Mike Rowe as engineer on the county line bridge – Knox County.

No Budget adjustments needed. No action on the escrow account. Printer for pink post card tabled.

Approved security system for courthouse.

Approved NCDHD placement of an information monitor in the hallway.

Personnel issues discussed.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved 17 oversize permits. No further report

Approved Vendor Claims.

General: AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS ex 328.26; ANNE DEXTER ex 19.33; APPLIED CONN TECHN ex 7,880.01; BEAR GRAPHICS ex 776.60; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 128.27; BOMGAARS ex 72.48; DEBORAH BRANSTITER ex 54.12; CARHART LUMBER ex 175.96; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 21,493.66; CHARM-TEX ex 509.40; CLEARFLY ut 155.17; CONSOLIDATED PLASTICS CO ex 267.00; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES ex 1,506.00; COUNTRY JUNCTION ex 495.00; DAS STATE ACCTNG ex 557.75; DEANS MARKET ex 251.40; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS ex 1,916.25; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 167.27; FARM/HOME PUBLISHERS LTD ex 870.00; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ex 333.50; GOVERNMENT FORMS & SUPPLIES ex 754.00; TESSA HAIN ex 5.80; LYLE HART ex 250.00; JACKS UNIFORMS/EQUIP ex 404.44; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 273.60; KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY ex 969.61; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 744.94; LOUS GLOVES ex 1,188.00; MENARDS ex 587.09; MERIT MECHANICAL ex 1,532.00; MIDWEST STORAGE SOLUTIONS ex 22,312.58; NEBR BEAN ex 144.00; NEBR HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS ex 93.00; NEBR POPCORN SALES ex 132.00; NSA/POAN CONF ex 200.00; LISA PAYNE ex 899.10; PINNACLE BANK ex 1,581.07; PITNEY BOWES POSTAGE ex 5,000.00; PITZER DIGITAL ex 854.65; PLATTE VALLEY COMM ex 26,031.84; QUILL CORP ex 2,249.21; RAMADA BY WYNDHAM ex 321.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,047.75; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 770.04; THE TILDEN CITIZEN ex 1,097.00; TINSLEY GRAIN ex 174.05; TRANE U S ex 370.98; ULINE ex 6,259.23; 319 GRAPHICS ex 967.50; CITY OF NELIGH ut 1,880.60;

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 327.20; ATCO INTERNATL ex 756.97; B’S ENTERPRISES ex 14,565.00; BANK OF ELGIN ex 100,016.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 214.32; BLACKBURN MFG ex 651.00; BOMGAARS ex 1,710.23; CARQUEST ex 1,121.32; CONSTELLATION ut 155.34; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 105.11; LAWSON PRODS ex 116.82; LAZY T ex 1,614.92; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 1,275.74; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 7,349.44; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 535.00; NPPD ut 53.48; NMC EXCHANGE ex 6,000.55; QUALITY IRON/METAL ex 572.70; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 1,338.03; REINKE’S FARM/CITY SVC ex 123.47; ROSE EQUIP ex 240.58; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 3,580.40; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.43; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK ex 67.29; ULINE ex 454.24; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 77.50; FRONTIER COMM ut 445.17; ARPA: ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 12,920.34;

Law Enforcement: AMH ex 29.50; U-SAVE PHARMACY ex 188.80;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 344.90;

Building: APPLIED CONN TECHN ex 9,480.00.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 3, 2024

