Proceedings of the June 11, 2025 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

June 11, 2025, 6:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff and Ron Bode. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned, and Steve Busteed second to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills, #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Amazon, $2,404.31; AppCentri, Instru Expense, $150.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $391.90; Applied Connective Technologies, Business Expense, $156.00; Bishop Business, Business Expense, $128.41; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $742.51; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $162.90; BrainPOP, Instru Expense, $3,600.00; Carhart Lumber, Maintenance, $65.97; COR Therapeutic, Instru Expense, $1,700.00; Cordell’s ATV Repair, Transportation, $69.95; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $304.00; Crowne Plaza, CTE Grant, $319.90; Curriculum Associates, Instru Expense, $376.32; Dean’s Market, Instru Expense, $197.35, maintenance, $44.90’ Discount School Supplies, Instru Expense, $130.17; Eakes, Maintenance, $270.22; ESU #7, Instru Expense, $96.00; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $31.50; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $2,699.12; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $216.36, Instru Expense, $140.92; EPS Activity Fund, Instru Expense, $60.00; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $445.69; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,776.47; GO Physical Therapy, SpEd Expense, $4,049.15; Great America Financial Svcs, business Expense, $2,066.95; Great Plains Communication, business Expense, $344.32; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $148.80; Jo’s Classic Catering, Board Expense, $680.00; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $177.77; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $115.50; Lichtenberg Tire, Transportation, $87.21; Literacy Resources, Instru Expense, $254.24; Mid-American Research Chemicals, maintenance, $1,147.98; Nationwide, Business Expense, $100.00; Music & Arts, Instru Expense, $85.04; Notable Inc., Instru Expense, $729.00; Northeast NE Regional Deaf Ed, SpEd Expense, $250.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $144.00; Onesource, Business Expense, $86.00; Planbook, Instru Expense, $252.00; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $186.35; Protex Central, Maintenance, $515.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $1,870.25; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $1,300.00; Speed Services, Maintenance, $122.50; Sterling Computers, Instru Expense, $2,704.26; Studies Weekly, Instru Expense, $112.93; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $213.36; TMS, Business Expense, $64.89; US Bank, $4,320.70; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $65.10; Virco, Instru Expense, $940.68; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $1,380.30; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $71.34; Wheeler Central, HAL Expense, $120.00; Winners’ Circle, Board Expense, $378.22; Zaner-Bloser, Instru Expense, $196.68

Total Board Bills: $43,100.64

Payroll: $264,579.25

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $307,679.89

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no committee reports.

Principal Greg Wemhoff provided an update on the activities that happened at the concluding of the school year.

Supt. Brockhaus also gave an update on budget and an update on our fire inspection from the fire company, Protex. Also reported that the gym, high school and elementary building roofs were recently inspected and all are in excellent condition.

In action items, Beckman motioned, Ron Bode seconded to approve the first reading of NASB recommended policies 502.01 Resident Students; 502.02 Non-Resident Students/Option Enrollment; 504.06 Student Dress Code and Grooming; 504.12 Cell Phones and Other Electronic Communication Devices; 506.01 Student Activity Eligibility; 506.10 Student Physicals for Athletics; 604.16 Behavioral Intervention and Classroom Management;604.16R1 NDE Standards for System of Supports; 604.17 Use of Artificial Intelligence in the School; 605.05 Religious-Based Exclusion from a School Program; 1005.03 Parental and Family Involvement in the Schools; 1005.13 Parental Access to Library Materials. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the second reading of Policy 413.06 Para to Teacher Program. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Heithoff seconded to approve Elgin Public Schools 2025-2026 Emergency Operations Plan as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In other action items, Heithoff motioned, and Beckman seconded to approve the new reading program from Amplify for the next six years for $45,514.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned to approve the bid from CedarView Carpentry for the new Spanish classroom cabinets for $4675.00. Seconded by Bode. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Heithoff seconded to approve the bid from Mike Schmitt construction for $33,060.39 for replacement of the east exterior double doors by the music hallway, east wash bay exterior door, and both south and east exterior shop doors. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Motion was made by Busteed, seconded by Heithoff to approve the Technology Service Plan with Applied Connective for $28,884.00 for the first year. Vote 4-0, Eric abstained. Motion carried.

No motion was made on meal prices.

In Discussion items, the preliminary budget was reviewed & discussion was held teaching assignments.

Motion by Bode, seconded by Busteed to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:46 p.m. The board retreat began at 8:00p.m. and adjourned at 9:15p.m. Discussion was held on board goals, facilities, and future updates. The budget was also discussed. No action was taken.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 9, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 18, 2025

ZNEZ