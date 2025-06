Proceedings of the June 10 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 10th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AKRS ex 2,550.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS ex 143.60; AMERITAS ins 21,213.51; APPEARA ex 34.22; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 7,346.22; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 351.00; BLACKBURN MFG ex 47.20; BCBS ins 71,266.40; BOYD’S ELECTRICAL SVC ex 657.05; CASEYS ex 100.64; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,190.23; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ut 1,000.00; CLEARFLY ut 159.00; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT ex 36.00; COLDTYPE PUB ex 463.29; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; CUBBYS ex 158.99; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 537.60; DOUGLAS CO SHRF ex 22.61; DUSTYS ex 441.81; EAKES ex 208.51; ELGIN REVIEW ex 554.94; ELITE COURT REPORTING SVC ex 197.60; ELITE OFC PRODS ex 5,325.61; FED W/H tax 12,710.67; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 6,527.46; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 309.32; GT DISTRIBUTORS ex 433.77; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP ex 31.35; JONES AUTOMOTIVE ex 1,789.99; KAYTON INTERNATL ex 613.85; KLEIN LAW OFC ex 570.00; KOINZAN ENT ex 332.88; BROOKE KUMM ex 14.99; LAWNS R US ex 721.00; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; LOFFLER CO ex 690.24; MADISON CO TREAS ex 11,551.80; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 128.84; MAXIMUS CONSULTING SVCS ex 375.56; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIP ex 320.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,543.62; ANGELA MORTENSEN ex 220.00; NACO ex 2,572.68; NATL INS SVC ins 58.50; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 6,050.78; NEBR HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS ex 75.00; NSA & POAN CONF ex 200.00; NEBR WEED CONTROL ASSN ex 150.00; NIRMA ex 109,385.00; VSP – NACO VISION ex 507.67; NCPPD ex 65.00; NECC ex 55.00; NORTHEAST NEBR HEATING AND AIR ex 16,353.00; NORTHEAST NEBR JUVENILE ex 3,050.00; O’NEILL SHOPPER ex 90.63; OLD MILL SALES ex 225.95; PAMELA SLAYMAKER ex 80.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 45.00; PITNEY BOWES LEASE ex 864.18; PITZER DIGITAL ex 613.89; PROTEX CENTRAL ex 185.00; QUILL CORP ex 402.80; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; SANNE REPAIR ex 3,275.00; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL ex 16,596.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 1,016.22; SOC SEC 28,704.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,137.68; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 80.00; THRIFTWAY ex 53.39; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ex 719.40; US CELL ut 644.63; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 285.92; WOODS AITKEN ex 438.00; 319 GRAPHICS ex 141.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 795.86; CUBBYS ex 1,258.92; CARNEY LAW ex 3,818.00; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 500,000.00; PAYROLL: 145,859.50;

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 764.53; AMERITAS ins 14,103.99; AMH ex 38.00; APPEARA ex 100.00; FIRSTNET ut 140.20; ATCO INTERNATL ex 442.80; BAR U FARMS ex 645.12; BAUER BUILT ex 481.75; BAZILE AGGREGATE ex 7,999.49; BECKMAN LUMBER ex 335.20; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 514.55; BLACKSTRAP TRAILER REPAIR ex 159.60; BCBS ins 44,009.47; BOMGAARS ex 2,256.34; BOONE CO HEALTH CNTR ex 110.00; CARHART LUMBER ex 44.99; CARQUEST ex 1,803.93; CINTAS ex 32.19; CITY OF NELIGH ut 12.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 69.71; CONSTELLATION ut 365.77; CORNER HARDWARE ex 39.98; CREDIT MNGT SVCS garn 490.16; CUBBYS ex 574.77; DUSTYS ex 164.65; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 131.84; ERPPD ut 519.68; EMME SAND & GRAVEL ex 5,412.43; FARMERS PRIDE ex 23,134.01; FED W/H tax 10,160.23; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 2,795.51; FRONTIER ut 637.35; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 312.83; GRUBB GRINDING ex 1,387.50; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING ex 228.16; JJ KELLER & ASSOC ex 316.31; JEBRO ex 9,308.45; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 35,446.50; JONNY DODGE ex 1,628.78; KAYTON INTERNATL ex 739.28; LAWSON PRODS ex 452.49; LAZY T TIRE ex 1,781.76; LIBERTY NATL ins 154.27; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 1,365.93; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 56.86; MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL ex 2,468.20; MEDICAL ENT ex 36.00; MESCHERS AUTO BODY ex 130.00; MIDWEST COATINGS ex 38,365.92; MURPHY TRACTOR ex 1,421.89; NATL INS SVC ins 56.75; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,352.00; NPPD ut 180.82; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE ex 762.70; NELIGH CLINIC ex 168.00; NIRMA ex 104,702.00; VSP – NACO VISION ins 312.07; NMC EXCHANGE ex 1,611.07; NCPPD ut 183.08; NORTH CONSTRUCTION ex 27,000.00; NNTC ut 79.29; POLLOCK REDI MIX ex 4,178.79; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 241.20; RAZOR TRACKING ex 1,173.54; RDO TRUCK CENTERS ex 121.42; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 511.90; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 1,892.21; WEX BANK ex 585.98; SOC SEC 20,000.50; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.60; MARV THIEMAN ex 160.00; THRASHER FOUNDATION REPAIR ex 23,050.77; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 54.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 75.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 82.80; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 99.60; WESTERN OIL II ex 331.61; WILLIES SVC ex 43.47; 319 GRAPHICS ex 186.00; PAYROLL 99,887.48;

County Visitor Promotion: NELIGH COMMUNITY CENTER ex 350.00; NELIGH MILLS HISTORICAL SITE ex 112.50;

County Visitor Improvement: ORCHARD HISTORICAL SOCIETY ex 1,750.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 349.80;

Law Enforcement: AKRS ex 2,550.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 345.48; BOMGAARS ex 99.21; CASH-WA DISTR ex 1,627.13; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,102.96; CULLIGAN ex 167.25; APRIL CURTISS ex 263.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 414.72; LOU’S GLOVES ex 1,401.00; MIDWEST RESTAURANT SUPPLY ex 691.63; THE STATION ex 1,399.56; U-SAVE PHARMACY ex 1,749.46; PINNACLE BANK ex 29.34;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 547.12; CHARM-TEX ex 1,034.80; NEBR POPCORN SALES ex 99.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 352.76; CUBBYS ex 119.94.

Approved minutes of the June 3rd Board of Commissioner Meeting.

Public comments. Correspondence was reviewed. Sheriffs Fee Report, Treasures Fund Balance, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Treasurers Sweep Account Statement, Clerk of the District Court Report, Imprest pledge collateral report.

Zoning Administrator report was heard. Approved administrative plat. The permit report was presented.

Authorized Weed Department to proceed with grant reimbursement application.

Approved one improvement grant and two (2) promotional grants.

Three (3) appointments made to Antelope County Visitor Committee.

Discussed new dispatch radio system purchase and agreed to proceed.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved five (5) oversize permits. Awarded bridge match projects (Royal North and Brunswick Northwest). Approved contractors application for payment – bridge removal.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 18, 2025

ZNEZ