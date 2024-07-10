Proceedings of the July 2, 2024 Meeting Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 2nd, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 6-25-2024, BOC meeting and minutes of the 06-25-2024 BOE meeting. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed. Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Zoning Administrator Report. No report.

Public hearing on 842nd Road – approved closing road.

Approved Law Enforcement Center Fee Resolution and Commissary Fee Resolution.

Held pay increases for extension office.

No bids submitted for sidewalk projects.

Authorized the availability of insurance Long Term Care.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved five (5) oversize permits.

Executive Session – personnel issues.

Accepted Road Superintendents resignation.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 10, 2024

ZNEZ