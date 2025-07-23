Proceedings of the July 14 Meeting, The Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

14 JULY 2025

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:03 p.m. on July 14, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr and Nordhues. Also present: Rick Custard and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Nordhues to approve the June 9, 2025, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed a bid from Husker Asphalt Solutions for $25,650 to fix three holes/bad spots around town and seal the streets that have been resurfaced recently. It was motioned by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to accept this bid. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed putting some mud rock on the west side of Randolph street when entering the village. They also discussed Walnut street heading up to Randy McCain’s property. These topics will be on the agenda for the August board meeting.

WATER: A water inspection will be done next week.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300 and Kick it Spraying for $225. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $81.86; Nebraska Northeast Telephone Company, Internet, telephone, $131.12; Rick Custard, streets, mowing, cleanup, trimming, $990.00; Plugge’s Rod Shbop, Labor on mower servicing, $61.80; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $78.12; Spalding Farm & Home, Shop & park supplies, $129.98; One Call Concepts, Call before you dig/811, $3.67; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Envelopes & ink, $183.51, Salary, $494.07

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,146.13

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valleys RPPD, Utilities- May & June, $137.46; Kick It Spraying, Lagoon spraying, $225.00

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $362.46

STREETS: Miller & Associates, Engineer services, $2,372.00; Central Economic Development District, Grant management, $4,675.00; Loup Valleys RPPD, Utilities- May & June, $1,937.80

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $8,984.80

WATER: Loup Valleys RPPD, Utilities- May & June, $1,200.00; Central District Health Department, Water testing, $78.00; Wiese Waterworks, Water line & curb stop, $3,173.25; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $4,751.25

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $18,244.64

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to keep a full route agreement with Sapp Bros. This will keep the well house and village shop full of propane at all times. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed a contract concerning Wilkins Architecture concerning the CCCFF grant the village was awarded in conjunction with the school. This company will evaluate and assess the village’s facilities and develop an action plan to present to the community in regard to a community center. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the contract between Wilkins and the town. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to approve the Wietzki bid to repair the park shelter as soon as possible. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Einspahr made a motion, which was seconded by Nordhues to hire Dave Bloom to spray 3-4 times in town as soon as possible and before fair week. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:47 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, August 11th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 14th day of July 2025.

PUBLISH: July 23, 2025

