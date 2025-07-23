Proceedings of the July 14, 2025 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

EPS Board Room

July 14, 2025, 8:00 AM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. Board members present were Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned; Luke Hinkle seconded to excuse Eric Beckman and Ron Bode from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #6- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #7- Adopt the Agenda, #8- Financial Report, #9- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Amazon, $2,275.24; Amplify, Instru Expense, $45,514.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $129.06; Applied Connective Technologies, Business Expense, $156.00, Business Expense, $2,094.50; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $580.00; Bishop Business, business Expense, $81.09; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $520.84; Blick Art Materials, Instru Expense, $979.20; Carhart Lumber, Maintenance, $134.97; Cengage, Instru Expense, $432.58; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $5,735.47; Computer Hardware, Instru Expense, $293.00; Dean’s Market, Instru Expense, $22.33, maintenance, $19.68, Board Expense, $15.07; Eakes, Maintenance, $967.07; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $40.00, SpEd Expense, $539.00; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $660.63; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $595.02; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $70.70; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,544.54; EPS Operations, Instru Expense, $61.59; FES, business Expense, $1,383.00; Great America Financial Svcs, business Expense, $965.38; Great Plains Communication, business Expense, $343.72; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $144.00; Jerry’s Feed Service, maintenance, $25.92; JMC, business Expense, $3,889.52; Junior Library Guild, Instru Expense, $2,697.29; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $890.75; Kayton International, Maintenance, $3,000.00; Mid-American Research Chemicals, maintenance, $3,395.93; NASCO, instru Expense, $1,448.21; NebraskaLand, instru Expense, $18.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $75.00; NRCSA, Board Expense, $850.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $190.40; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,089.60; Plank Road Publishing, instru Expense, $516.63; Ramsey, Instru Expense, $519.82; Renaissance Learning, Instru Expense, $2,959.00; Sands Truck Service & Repair, Transportation, $4,592.25; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $11,346.00; TMS Business, Expense, $64.89; US Bank, $885.37; Vector Solutions, Instru Expense, $1,060.89; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $65.10; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Waste Connections, Maintenance, $47.00; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $174.06

Total Board Bills: $107,238.56

Payroll: $240,588.75

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $347,827.31

President Welding called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19; Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20; Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03; Health & Wellness Policy 508.13 at 8:04 a.m. The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy, Bullying Prevention Policy, Parent Involvement Policy & Health & Wellness Policy. There was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 8:12 a.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff gave an update on the ELL program. Also gave an update on the start of the school year.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the yearly budget. Also updated the board with Title I, Title IIA and Title IV funds.

In action items, Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19 as presented. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed motioned Todd Heithoff second to approve Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 as presented. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned Hinkle second to approve Parent Involvement policy, 1005.03 as presented. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Busteed second, to approve the health and wellness policy 508.13 as presented. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Heithoff second to approve the second reading of NASB recommended policies 502.01 Resident Students; 502.02 Non-Resident Students/Option Enrollment; 504.06 Student Dress Code and Grooming; 504.12 Cell Phones and Other Electronic Communication Devices; 506.01 Student Activity Eligibility; 506.10 Student Physicals for Athletics; 604.16 Behavioral Intervention and Classroom Management; 604.16R1 NDE Standards for System of Supports; 604.17 Use of Artificial Intelligence in the School; 605.05 Religious-Based Exclusion from a School Program; 1005.03 Parental and Family Involvement in the Schools; 1005.13 Parental Access to Library Materials. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Busteed seconded to approve the 2025-2026 Board Goals. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Heithoff seconded to approve to purchase the 2025 Ford Transit T350 from Courtesy Ford for $64,112.00. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

The motion to trade in the white minivan for $1,000 at Courtesy Ford was approved by Heithoff and seconded by Busteed. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned to approve the continued contract with Dana F. Cole and Company LLP for years 2027 for $15,400, year 2028 for $16,600 and year 2029 for $17,800. Hinkle seconded. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned and Busteed second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:51 a.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 23, 2025

