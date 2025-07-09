Proceedings of the July 1 Meeting

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
July 1st, 2025
Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approved agenda. Approved June 24th, 2025 BOC & BOE meeting minutes. Public comments.
Quarterly jail inspections. Correspondence was reviewed.
Zoning Administrator Report.
Road Superintendent Report: Approved signing of Notice to Award, Notice to Proceed and Agreements for Brunswick Northwest and Royal North projects.
Assessor reported launching of the new GIS site: schneidergis.co/antelopecone.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 9, 2025
ZNEZ