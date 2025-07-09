Proceedings of the July 1 Meeting

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 1st, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved June 24th, 2025 BOC & BOE meeting minutes. Public comments.

Quarterly jail inspections. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved signing of Notice to Award, Notice to Proceed and Agreements for Brunswick Northwest and Royal North projects.

Assessor reported launching of the new GIS site: schneidergis.co/antelopecone.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 9, 2025

ZNEZ