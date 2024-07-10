Proceedings of the July 1, 2024 Meeting The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 1, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

The following agenda items were approved:

• June regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 102.15; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.40; APPEARA, su, 116.91; 118 Insurance, ins, 3450.25; A&M Contractors Inc, rpr, 12339.00; The Elgin Review, print, 57.28; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Eakes, su, 77.10; Amazon Business, su, 169.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 101.78; Prudential, retirement, 332.66; American Funds, retirement, 195.52; Google, se, 7.20; US Treasury, tax, 4792.98; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 597.87; Payroll, 3608.91

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2291.81; Water Fund: 30000.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 912.14; Verizonwireless, su, 79.06; Elgin One Stop, su, 85.05; Hometown Station, fuel, 514.43; Cordell’s ATV Repair LLC, su, 60.67; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 42.66; Payroll, 1809.57

WATER: ERPPD, se, 943.29; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.90; Verizonwireless, su, 79.05; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; Bright Horizons, rtn deposit, 200.00; Lisa Dredge, rtn deposit, 37.62; To Lisa Dredge Account, deposit on acct, 162.38; US Post Office, postage, 102.37; One Call Concepts, se, 2.78; Antelope County Clerk, se, 10.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 27.80; Payroll, 3619.11

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 894.74; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.81; Dakota Pump, rpr, 1209.55; USA BlueBook, rpr, 188.85; Midwest Labs, se, 488.57; One Call Concepts, se, 2.78–Sapp Bros., su, 1.00; High Tide Technologies, se, 460.00; US Post Office, postage, 70.67; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 177.29; Payroll, 1359.04

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 204.68; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.00; APPEARA, su, 116.91; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 14868.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 44.37; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler, rpr, 412.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 98.59

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6469.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, postage, 70.66

POOL: ERPPD, se, 297.93; The Elgin Review, print, 260.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.43; Boyd’s Electrical Service, se, 3396.93; Amazon Business, su, 281.91; Bomgaars, su, 137.85; Elgin One Stop, su, 22.08; BoundTree Medical, su, 151.78; Black Hills Energy, se, 613.79; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 8.89; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 6647.75

PARK: ERPPD, se, 325.39; Arbor View Farm, su, 62.00; Central Valley Ag, su, 553.44; Emily Silva, refund, 200.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 205.05; Payroll, 1824.24

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 58.40; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.01; Amazon Business, su, 125.60; Elgin One Stop, su, 29.80; Black Hills Energy, se, 74.42; Payroll, 1258.66

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 210.83

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 47.04; Central Community College, training, 1172.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 80.00

• Up to $10,000.00 in economic development sales tax to help the committee develop an LB840 program for Elgin

• Elgin Community Club to utilize the Elgin City Park for their end of summer steak fry on Friday, August 16th

• Special designated liquor license for the Elgin Community Club’s end of summer steak fry on Friday, August 16th at the City Park

• Pay half of the $180.00 lifeguard training expense this year if they lifeguard 60 hours this season with the other half paid out next year if they return

• Purchase a loader basket from Kittelson Home Repair for $1,000.00

• Purchase Subsurface Maps through Subsurface Solutions to map City assets for $360.00 per year

• Move the August 5, 2024 regular council meeting to the Elgin Public Library at 503 S 2nd Street

• Building Permits: Jill McNally, Lee & Kara Shavlik upon sale of property being final

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled Resolution 2024-1, sale of City property

• Paying the fees associated with a portion of property at 504 Oak Street being deeded to the City of Elgin was tabled until amount and paperwork are received

• Quotes from Royelle Truck Outfitters for a new salt spreader

• Fill hole in street at intersection of Remington & 3rd Streets

• Red cross lessons are July 8-12 and July 15-19 and the pool will close to the public at 6pm on those days

• Send letters for tree trimming

• Repair to culverts near 501 Oak St

• Setback of trees from intersections

• First billing with new meters went well

• 2024-25 budget preparation is starting

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 3, 2024 at the Elgin Public Library

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:49 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: July 10, 2024

