Proceedings of the January 6, 2026 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 6th, 2026

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of December 9th, 2025 Board of Commissioner Meeting. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed. Quarterly Jail Inspection after meeting.

Approved Highway 20 Interlocal Law Enforcement Agreement. Approved change order and pay application for Dixon Construction. Approved 2026 depositories.

No action on road closing and Clearwater interlocal agreement.

Public Defender: accepted resignation, appointed interim Public Defender, appointed committee for reviewing public defender applications and interviews.

Approves weed sprayers pay increase. Heard Weed Department update.

Zoning Administrator had no report.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 27 oversize, one (1) access permit and one (1) underground permit. Various department updates and discussions. No further report.

Approved 2026 Antelope County Employee Handbook update.

No action on 2027-2030 official wages.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 14, 2026

