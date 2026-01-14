Proceedings of the January 5, 2026 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 5, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• December regular and reorganizational meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

General Checking: U.S. Post Office, postage, 562.80; Black Hills Energy, util, 1,097.06; Prudential Annuities Service, retirement, 383.94; 118 Insurance LLC, ins, 4,902.00; APPEARA, srv, 198.53; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 278.76; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 2,850.00; Applied Connective Technologies, srv, 100.00; Boyd’s Electrical Service, Inc., srv, 815.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 6,895.15; CORE Development, dues, 200.00; Danko Emergency Equipment, sup, 1,735.00; Dean’s Market, sup, 27.76; Eakes Office Solutions, sup, 147.91; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 309.13; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 3,089.04; Fitzgerald,Vetter,Temple,Bartell&Henderson, srv, 350.00; Great Plains Communications, util, 321.62; Kittelson Welding, srv, 450.00; League of NE Municipalities-Utilities Se, training, 170.00; Mid-American Research Chemical, sup, 668.91; Midwest Laboratories Inc., srv, 140.20; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, srv, 300.00; Nebraska Rural Water Association, training & srv, 745.00; Northeast Nebraska Clerks Association, dues, 20.00; One Call Concepts, Inc., srv, 7.73; Precision Repair, LLC, sup, 459.90; Rutjens Construction Inc., srv, 1,814.75; The Elgin Review, print, 85.75; Verizon Wireless, srv, 125.50; WW Concrete, srv, 1,936.00; Elgin Chamber of Commerce, misc, 400.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 535.29; United States Treasury, tax, 4,349.14; American Funds Service Company, retirement, 222.40; Payroll, 18,083.00

Rescue Checking: Elgin One Stop, fuel, 87.00; Bound Tree Medical, LLC, sup, 120.57; Cassie Schrad, misc, 25.00; Echo Group, Inc., sup, 144.33; Kim Young, sup, 39.99; Kurt Hanlin, misc, 25.00; Linda Moser, misc, 200.00; Northeast Community College, travel, 33.60; Peggy Payne, misc, 200.00; Precision Repair, LLC, srv, 77.27; One Billing Solutions, srv, 192.25

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 681 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 681 passed and adopted

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 682 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 682 passed and adopted

• $10,000.00 in sales tax funds be donated to the Elgin Community Club to support the Elgin Vetch Day’s carnival and events

• Regular meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Emergency sirens are all working, Sheriff Dept tested their new system last month to make sure they could still start them

• Cutter at the sewer plant is being replaced this week

• Poulsen retirement set for mid-May 2026

• City hall working on year-end documents and setting up first monthly utility billing cycle

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN CHILDERS

PUBLISH: January 14, 2026

