Proceedings of the January 12, 2026 Meeting, The Bartlett Village Board

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 JANUARY 2026

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on January 12th, 2026. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nordhues, Tetschner, Einspahr and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve the December 11, 2025, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Was discussed.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: Was discussed. Another barrel of solution is needed. Some foundation pieces will be hauled to the lagoon to build up around the outside to prevent wash out.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

JANUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $450. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $68.60; Rick Custard, Potholes, etc. $60.00; Lammers, Abel & Kaps, Audit Waiver form, $750.00; NNTC, Internet, telephone, $132.00; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $149.35; One Call Concepts, NE 811 call before you dig, $4.45; Spalding Farm & Home, Supplies, $21.98; NE Dept of Revenue, Sales Tax, $501.91; Jerry Koinzan, Road Agreement Draft for Village, $270.00; WeMart, Fuel, $28.50; Sapp Bros, Propane, $454.11; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Envelopes, $40.72, Salary, $414.03

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,887.65

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $64.58

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $64.58

STREETS: Kayton International, Bobcat rental, $3,108.00; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Pickup repair, $4,896.89; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,094.62

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $9,099.51

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $497.51; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, Water tests, $272.00; Central District Health Dept, Water Tests, $174.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $450.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,393.51

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $15,445.25

OTHER BUSINESS: The village will start moving funds slowly to the new general account at Cornerstone Bank in Bartlett. The clerk/treasurer for the Village of Bartlett handed in her resignation with the hopes of being finished in June before her next baby is born at the beginning of July. The village will begin advertising for the position as soon as possible. If anyone is interested, contact the village clerk. There was quite a bit of discussion involving a building permit for a certain property in town. Smokin for the Bronze will be May 30th, 2026.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:41 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, February 9th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 12th day of January 2026

PUBLISH: January 28, 2026

