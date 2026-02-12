Proceedings of the February 2, 2026 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 2, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Leigh Kluthe. Jeremy Young was absent.

The following agenda items were approved:

• January regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

General Checking: U.S. Post Office, postage, 277.80; Black Hills Energy, util, 1,493.50; Elgin Chamber of Commerce, misc, 10,000.00; Prudential Annuities Service, retirement, 366.42; 118 Insurance LLC, ins, 4,904.00; APPEARA, srv, 72.34; Amazon Capital Services, sup, 207.78; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 2,850.00; Applied Connective Technologies, srv, 25.00; Bomgaars, sup, 108.97; Bradley Bode, travel, 32.68; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 6,872.25; Corner Service & Tire, LLC, srv, 620.59; Donald E Poulsen, postage, 33.65; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 261.05; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 3,259.52; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, srv, 350.00; Fyr-Tek, srv, 500.00; Great Plains Communications, util, 317.52; IIMC, dues, 195.00; Midwest Laboratories Inc., srv, 141.70; Modern Marketing, sup, 119.71; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Omaha, sup, 593.28; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, srv, 7.00; Neligh Auto & Machine Inc., sup, 153.35; One Call Concepts, Inc., sup, 5.31; Platte Valley Communications, Inc., srv, 212.00; Precision Repair, LLC, srv, 168.64; Rutjens Construction Inc., srv, 68,500.00; Sapp Bros, Inc – Elgin, sup, 1.00; The Elgin Review, print, 269.69; Verizon Wireless, srv, 125.49; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 2,455.12; Nebraska U C Fund, tax, 21.35; United States Treasury, tax, 3,497.83; American Funds Service Company, retirement, 513.20; Payroll, 12,936.73

Rescue Checking: Elgin One Stop, fuel, 131.00

• Connor Bentley to Elgin Volunteer Fire Department

• Proposal from Complete Pest Elimination, Inc. for mosquito spraying for June through September for a prepayment amount of $3,211.00

• Send for two separate bids of armor coat oil, bid one: one tanker (7,000 gallons), bid two: two tankers (14,000 gallons), to be opened at the March meeting

• Advertise for full-time maintenance position

• Advertise for pool and summer maintenance positions

• Regular meeting adjourned at 8:01 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Motorized scooters in city limits

• New sewer cutter is installed and working

• Parking lot at the library in need of repair/replacement

• Clerk report: 2024-2025 audit submitted to the state, first monthly billing completed

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: February 11, 2026

