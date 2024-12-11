Proceedings of the December 2, 2024 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 2, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

Councilmembers present for reorganizational meeting were John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, Craig Niewohner, and Jeremy Young.

The following agenda items were approved:

• November regular meeting and public hearing minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 100.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.35; APPEARA, su, 60.32; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; The Elgin Review, print, 357.34; 118 Insurance, ins, 3348.00; Nebraska Municipal Clerk Institute, training, 443.00; Antelope Co Treasurer, se, 123.00; AMGL CPAs & Advisors, se, 3800.00; Amazon Business, su, 41.38; Kristin Childers, su, 5.98; Google, se, 7.20; Schacht Abstract & Title Co, se, 1431.46; Black Hills Energy, se, 99.20; US Post Office, postage, 146.00; Prudential, retirement, 375.91; American Funds, retirement, 201.44; US Treasury, tax, 3280.56; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 481.43; Payroll, 7650.51

Transfers: 25000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3012.96

STREET: ERPPD, se, 925.25; Verizonwireless, su, 78.38; Hometown Station, fuel, 202.55; Kittelson Welding, se, 925.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 46.07; Payroll, 1882.50

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1041.75; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.85; Verizonwireless, su, 78.38; NE Health Lab, se, 256.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 52898.76; Sargent Drilling, se, 21278.00; NE Rural Water Assoc, training, 222.50; US Post Office, postage, 32.80; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 364.20; Payroll, 3764.99

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 723.02; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.26; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 3243.98; Midwest Laboratores Inc, se, 219.62; Sapp Bros, fuel, 37.80; NE Rural Water Assoc, training, 222.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1082.22; Payroll, 1450.49

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 190.71; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.45; APPEARA, su, 60.31; ECHO Group, su, 54.32; Black Hills Energy, se, 169.65

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00; Applied Connective Technologies, se, 18312.76

RESCUE: Jessica Niewohner, su, 92.63; Bound Tree Medical, su, 129.92; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 208.55; Dean Schrage, captain fee, 100.00; Kari Schindler, training officer fee, 100.00; Vicki Miller, secretary/billing fee, 250.00; Stryker, se, 3291.20; Quick Med Claims, su, 173.12; Kim Koch, misc, 25.00; Carson Mack, misc, 25.00; Telena Woodard, misc, 25.00; Chris Janovec, misc, 25.00; Tyler Iburg, misc, 25.00; Cole Niewohner, misc, 25.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Betty Moser Estate, rent, 100.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6629.25

POOL: ERPPD, se, 63.61; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.19; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 187.98; Central Valley Ag, su, 258.80; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 62.62; Payroll, 432.01

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 57.51; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.46; Amazon, su, 209.81; Eakes, su, 84.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 81.371; Payroll, 1332.42

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 44.06

• Adjourned the regular meeting at 7:37 p.m. and opened the Reorganizational Meeting at 7:37 p.m.

• Oath of Office to Councilmember Ward 1-Young, Councilmember Ward 2-Niewohner

• Craig Niewohner to serve as President of the Council

• Resolution 2024-9, setting appointments and committees for 2025

• Resolution 2024-10, signing the year-end certification of City Street Superintendent

• Building Permits: Brenda Ruhrer

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Presentation of Proclamation

• Follow current ordinance regarding sidewalks

• Tabled alley inlet on Bowen Street to obtain additional bids

• Land where the tree dump is rented is being sold

• Replace heater at sewer plant

• Sheriff report: October-78.58 hours with five 911 calls

• Street signage at schools

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: December 11, 2024

ZNEZ