Proceedings Of The August 6, 2024, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 6, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 7-9-2024, BOC meeting and minutes of the 7-09-2024 BOE meeting. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Treasurer’s Sweep Account Statement, Clerk of the District Court Report.

Solid Waste Management – agreement, member appointments and resolutions all approved.

The Heating and Cooling Maintenance Contract was approved.

Zoning Administrator: Permit Report and administrative plat approved.

Approved Annual Highway SupeRintendent resolution x 2.

Approved pay application for intersection paving.

Road Superintendent Report: 11 Oversize Permits were approved, approved one (1) access permit. Approved R&B rehire, approved procuring v-plow bids.

The Highway Superintendent met with the commissioners regarding preliminary One- and Six- Year Road Plan.

Approved subdivision levy acceptance resolution.

Assessors Annual Cemetery Report, and three (3) year report was presented.

Treasurer’s Distress Warrant Report was reviewed.

Short budget discussion, no action.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 14, 2024

ZNEZ