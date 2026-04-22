Proceedings of the April 13, 2026 Meeting, The Bartlett Village Board of Trustees

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

13 APRIL 2026

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:07 p.m. on April 13th, 2026. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Nordhues, Tetschner, Plugge and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to approve the March 9, 2026, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Jerry Koinzan expressed concern over the dust control solution that would be added. He felt it was a waste of money for less than 100 feet. The board discussed how much of the road would be considered town property versus county. Concern was raised over the truck traffic still bringing in a large amount of dust. They discussed talking about it with the county.

The board discussed snow removal.

WATER: The water tower will be drained in May. Water tests have been good.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed. The board discussed having monthly bills sent out. There was a discussion about adding a due date to the bottom of the invoice. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to add a due date to the bottom of the invoice for the 20th of every month. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Complaints over how long deposits take were addressed to the clerk. Deposits will be made more regularly.

APRIL CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $450. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $68.86

Rick Custard, Potholes, etc., $465.00; NNTC Internet, telephone, $131.61; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $74.19; Wheeler Central Schools, Tobacco fees, $20.00; Spalding Farm & Home, Safety glasses, $9.99; One Call Concepts NE, 811 call before you dig, $2.46; Postmaster, 2 rolls of stamps, $156.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $415.58

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,335.69

KENO: NE Dept of Revenue, Keno license, $100.00

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $100.00

SEWER: Municipal Chemical Supply, Float Solvent, $1,883.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $64.29

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $1,947.29

STREETS: WeMart, Fuel for skidsteer, $53.30; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,141.57

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $1,194.87

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $500.04; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $450.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $950.04

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,527.89

OTHER BUSINESS: The board discussed village clean up days. They would like to order a dumpster for either the week of May 11th or June 1st. Final dates will be posted once a dumpster is finalized.

Rick Custard presented a bid of $543.48 to the board for the mural being repainted on the wall of the park shelter. Jerry Koinzan offered to donate $300 to this project. Sherry Tetschner also donated money for it. A final design will be approved by the board next month. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay for the remainder of the fee out of the keno account after donations. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Einspahr to hire T.J. Ellenwood as the new clerk for the Village of Bartlett. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Einspahr motioned to add T.J. Ellenwood to the village bank accounts. It was seconded by Nordhues. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Plugge and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Chairman Williamson arrived.

The board discussed the Fraide building permit. They would like concrete pads underneath the blocks to support the house as well as the property cleaned up quite a bit.

The splashpad project is moving along. A new builder was found at a cheaper cost.

Some contact information was updated on NE 811.

At the Smokin for the Bronze event, cow pie bingo may or may not happen. Raffle tickets will start being sold in May.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:47 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 11th, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of April 2026

PUBLISH: April 22, 2026

ZNEZ