Proceedings of Nov. 18, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 18, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Change to a monthly billing cycle

• Increase water rates to $32.00 per month plus $2.75 per thousand gallons of water used

Special Meeting adjourned at 8:04 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: November 26, 2025

