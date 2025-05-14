Proceedings of May 5, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 5, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Jeremy Young. Leigh Kluthe was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April liquor license hearing and regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 96.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.47; APPEARA, su, 60.32; The Elgin Review, print, 71.02; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Bartell&Henderson, se, 700.00; Dean’s Market, su, 18.94; Elgin Public Schools, licenses, 1330.00; Kristin Childers, fuel, 31.30; Northeast NE Economic Development District, dues, 960.78; Google, se, 7.20; Black Hills Energy, se, 167.70; Nebraska UC Fund, ins, 67.66; Prudential, retirement, 360.29; American Funds, retirement, 208.06; US Treasury, tax, 3338.12; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 466.09; Payroll, 2750.09

TRANSFERS: 150000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1661.43

STREET: ERPPD, se, 934.75; Verizonwireless, su, 82.75; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 224.74; Hometown Station, fuel, 63.51; Sapp Bros, su, 79.50; Corner Service & Tire, su, 28.00; Wisnieski Corp, se, 1175.00; Econo Signs, su, 89.03; WM Krotter Co, pickup, 6763.33; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 106.37; Antelope Co Treasurer, license, 10.00; Payroll, 1926.26

WATER: ERPPD, se, 867.93; Great Plains Communications, se, 92.33; Verizonwireless, su, 82.74; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; One Call Concepts, se, 7.13; The Elgin Review, print, 640.68; Nebraska Rural Water Association, dues, 300.00; Municipal Supply, Inc of Omaha, su, 170.72; WM Krotter Co, pickup, 6763.33; To Danielle Headlee Acct, apply deposit, 100.00; US Post Office, postage, 32.70; Payroll, 3852.49

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 955.57; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.38; Midwest Laboratories, se, 560.37; One Call Concepts, se, 7.12; WM Krotter Co, pickup, 6763.34; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 8.56; Payroll, 1454.96

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 208.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.57; APPEARA, su, 60.31; Elgin One Stop, su, 41.57; 118 Insurance, ins, 212.00; Corner Service & Tire, su, 12.56; Travelers; RMD, ins, 1810.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 265.32

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2, 800.00; The Elgin Review, print, 180.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6579.20; The Elgin Review, print, 18.66; Albracht Disposal, se, 980.20

POOL: ERPPD, se, 62.97; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; The Elgin Review, print, 85.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 45.42; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 157.13; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 63.06; Payroll, 471.30

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 76.19; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.58; Amazon, su, 147.06; Biblionix, su, 800.00; Transfer to Debit Card Acct, su, 426.60; Black Hills Energy, se, 121.91; Payroll, 1333.32

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.68

RESCUE: Bound Tree, su, 567.88; Northeast Comm College, se, 82.80; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 149.20; Quick Med Claims, su, 143.59

• Insurance renewal through 118 Insurance, LLC for $37,893.00 for the City’s premium, $7,844.00 for workers’ comp premium, and $17,594.00 for Elgin Rural Fire District premium

• Resolution 2025-2, a resolution of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, directing sale of certain personal property more particularly described as a 2002 Ford BLS Ambulance

• Resolution 2025-3, a resolution of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, directing sale of certain personal property more particularly described as a Stryker power pro XT cot with rails

• Resolution 2025-4, a resolution of the mayor and city council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, to authorize and approve the purchase of real property, purchase agreement and further actions

• W&W Concrete to replace concrete at Cedar and 3rd Streets for $3,600.00

• Sign lease agreement with the St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association for a cost of $3,000.00

• Donate $1,500.00 in sales tax funds to Elgin Diamond Boosters for expenses for the youth summer ball program

• Fireworks permit from G&J Fireworks

• Get a bid on concrete around the park shelter and approve $400.00 for a new tree at the park and materials at Centennial Gardens

• Karin Kinney as pool manager for 2025

• Sue Vanis as a part-time/fill-in pool manager for 2025

• Increase pay rate for pool manager and part-time/fill-in manager to $19.25

• Utilize the debit card to purchase chemicals for the pool from Amazon for $1,662.93

• Building permits: Pat & Cheryl Veik, Esther Bush, David Jochum

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: update power at the park

• Curb and gutter responsibility

• Preparing the pool to be filled

• Street sweeper tire needs fixed

• Approximately 40 unlicensed dogs

• Look into getting dumpsters for community clean-up on a Saturday

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 2, 2025

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:22 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: May 14, 2025

ZNEZ