Proceedings of December 9, Meeting, Bartlett Village Board of Trustees

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

9 DECEMBER 2024

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on December 9, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr, and Nordhues. Also present: Jerry Koinzan and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve the November 11, 2024, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed the usage of the village skidsteer in 2025. They are planning to put a book in the skidsteer to keep track of its hours. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to appoint Jay Meyer, Class A, License S-1162 as street superintendent during January 1 thru December 31, 2025 for the purpose of the 2025 calendar year. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: The water main was successfully fixed in town and a new valve was added so more can be isolated.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300 and A+ Contracting until the board members feel resolution with some aspects of the street project. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $59.16; Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $191.19; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $131.63; Spalding Farm & Home, Supplies, $181.31; NE Department of Labor, Unemployment tax, $28.75; Bronco Buzz, Printing minutes, $50.00; Rick Custard, Potholes, $105.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $357.09

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,096.13

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $62.03; Ramsey Ranch Supply, Barbed wire, $285.00

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $347.03

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $922.73; A Plus Contracting, Street project application 3, $51,580.20

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $52,502.93

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $601.58; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $901.58

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $56,847.67

OTHER BUSINESS: The board conversed about meeting with some school board members to discuss a new community center. A Facebook page will also be started for the town to share notifications.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:48 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, January 13th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 9th day of December 2024

PUBLISH: December 18, 2024

